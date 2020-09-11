Cassin & Cassin Guides $149M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Cassin & Cassin represented Walker & Dunlop in connection with its $148.8 million loan to a Solow Realty & Development entity for two apartment buildings in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from Walker & Dunlop LLC is for The Solow Townhouses and 265 E. 66th St. Mortgage documents filed Friday indicate the borrower is Townhouse Co. II LLC, which is affiliated with Solow Realty & Development Co. LLC. The properties are located at Second Avenue, between East 66th and East 67th Streets, and are a block west of St. Catherine's Park. The 72nd...

