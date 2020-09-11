Fifth Third Faces Derivative Suit Over Unauthorized Accounts

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Fifth Third Bancorp shareholders filed a derivative suit in Illinois federal court Thursday, the latest of several suits alleging that for years, officers and directors of subsidiary Fifth Third Bank covered up that employees were opening new customer accounts without authorization to meet aggressive sales goals. Shareholder Peter T. Hansen of New Hampshire alleges Fifth Third's president, CEO, chief financial officer and directors knew the bank pressured employees to meet "cross sell" goals to sell more products to existing customers, which some employees tried to meet by opening new customer accounts without their knowledge or authorization. The suit alleges Fifth Third knew...

