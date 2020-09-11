Pa. Landowners Can't Block Pipeline Across Leased Property

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday shot down claims from a group of landowners that the leases they inked with a gas driller barred the company from building a pipeline across their properties to transport gas extracted from beneath other lands controlled by the company. U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann ruled that leases a Repsol SA unit inked with three Tioga County landowners clearly allowed for the construction of pipelines, and placed no restriction on whether they could be used to transport gas that was actually extracted from their properties. "Applying contract interpretation principles under Pennsylvania law, the court finds that...

