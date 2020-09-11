Conagra Says Presuit Letter Dooms False Ad Claim Over Oil

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Conagra Brands Inc. urged a Massachusetts federal judge Friday to throw out a proposed class action alleging that it misled consumers by claiming its cooking oil was "100% natural," saying the named plaintiff's presuit demand letter did not live up to state law requirements. In a motion for summary judgment, Conagra said that a letter from Margaret Lee's counsel to Conagra before she sued did not describe any injury she suffered as a result of Conagra's alleged deception and thus runs afoul of the state law she says the company violated. Under the law, Conagra said, a plaintiff making a claim...

