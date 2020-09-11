Senator Says He Still Worries About 'Ideological' Bias Online

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Utah's Sen. Mike Lee is one of the Senate's most outspoken critics of supposed social media censorship of conservatives, and he said Thursday he was unhappy with the response his concerns received from Google, Facebook and Twitter. The Utah Republican said that despite the letters from the tech companies aimed at assuaging his concerns, he still worried about "the ideological discrimination going on at these firms" and believed that "further oversight will be necessary in order to obtain the facts and answers that the American people deserve." In a statement, he called the responses he received about anti-conservative bias at the...

