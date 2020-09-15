Vatican Sued Over £40M Deal For London Property

Law360, London (September 15, 2020, 4:48 PM BST) -- An Italian financier has sued the Vatican in London seeking a ruling that a now-notorious land deal he brokered in a high-end neighborhood was executed in good faith amid a criminal probe into the £40 million ($51.4 million) purchase. Raffaele Mincione is asking a judge to grant declaratory relief clarifying that his sale of a luxury building in London's Chelsea neighborhood to the secretariat of state of the Holy See, the central papal governing bureaucracy of the Catholic Church, was sound, according to newly public court documents. "The [claimants] have acted in good faith in and about the transactions and the negotiation...

