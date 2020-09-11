ITC Initially Finds Chinese Chassis Imports Hurting US Cos.

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission preliminarily concluded Friday that motor vehicle base frames imported from China are likely hurting domestic producers, after probing American manufacturers' allegations that the products are being subsidized and sold at unfairly low prices. The commission's determination hands an early victory to the Coalition of American Chassis Manufacturers, which petitioned the ITC and the U.S. Department of Commerce in July to launch separate anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into Chinese chassis and subassemblies imports. The coalition alleged that the value of Chinese chassis imported in the U.S. surged from $652.6 million in 2017 to $975.8 million in 2018,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS