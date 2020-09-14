University Worker Can't Dodge Post-Janus Dues Deductions

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal judge has thrown out an ex-University of Washington worker's suit claiming the automatic deduction of union dues after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 Janus ruling violated her constitutional rights, saying the worker's request to halt collections was invalid. U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein on Friday granted separate motions for summary judgment from the university and Service Employees International Union Local 925, ruling that Janus, which prohibited dues collection from nonunion members, did not prevent Charlene Wagner from having dues taken out of her paychecks. Even though Wagner resigned from the union after the Janus decision, she failed...

