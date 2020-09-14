Accused Fraudster Ordered To Pay $15M For Stock-Drop Case

Law360, New York (September 14, 2020, 10:03 AM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday ordered a default judgment in the amount of $15 million against an alleged repeat fraudster accused of perpetrating a $34 million penny stock scheme by making illegal trades on artificially inflated stock belonging to the microcap company Biozoom Inc. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel handed down the order during a morning remote conference for Francisco Abellan Villena, who along with Guillermo Ciupiak, James B. Panther Jr. and Faiyaz Dean were accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of having sold restricted shares of Biozoom stock to the public and "laddered the price"...

