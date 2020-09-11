Pa. Hospital Seeks Gag Order Before Wrongful Death Trial

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A northeast Pennsylvania hospital has urged a state judge to issue a rare gag order barring a woman from talking to reporters about a wrongful death lawsuit she's pursuing on behalf of her deceased husband and to seal otherwise public court records in the run-up to a planned jury trial. Wilkes-Barre Hospital told a Luzerne County judge Thursday that Lesley Corey's admitted work with a media consultant to disseminate information about the case threatened to prejudice the facility as it prepares to defend itself next month against claims that shoddy medical care resulted in the death of Corey's husband. "As this...

