4th Circ. Backs KBR Unit Win In Fired Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused to revive a Hispanic ex-employee's discrimination case against KBR unit SGT Inc., saying she failed to establish any connection between a supervisor's alleged anti-Puerto Rican comments and her firing. A three-judge panel rejected Aimee Barreto's challenge to SGT's July 2019 summary judgement win in Maryland federal court, unconvinced by her argument that SGT's stated reason for letting her go — her lack of an engineering degree — was a smokescreen for bias. "Barreto did not establish that she was treated differently than other similarly situated employees ... that a nexus existed between the termination of her employment...

