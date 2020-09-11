Sunoco Ordered To Reroute Mariner East Pipeline Section

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania regulators ordered Sunoco to reroute a segment of its controversial $3 billion Mariner East natural gas pipeline system on Friday, after a drilling mud spill along the line's route last month forced a lake in one of the state's most popular parks to be partially shut down. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued an administrative order instructing Sunoco LP — a unit of Energy Transfer LP — to "immediately suspend" all work on a segment of the pipeline in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company was told to execute a plan that it had previously deemed doable when tasked with reevaluating...

