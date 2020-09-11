Calif. Law Firm Sues Former Associate Over Trade Secrets

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- San Diego law firm Slate Law Group has filed suit against a former associate it accuses of sharing trade secrets with a startup that was a Slate client before jumping ship to be the startup's general counsel, violating a nonsolicitation agreement with the firm. In a 20-count Thursday complaint — which includes claims for misappropriation of trade secrets, copyright infringement, and fraud against attorney Derek Dahlin and other current employees of the business software startup ClickUp — the firm alleges that Dahlin used Slate's own communications systems to conspire with ClickUp. The California federal court suit also names ClickUp's CEO Brian Evans, CFO...

