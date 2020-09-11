OxyChem Liable For NJ River Cleanup, But Amount Is Unclear

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Occidental Chemical Corp. can't escape at least partial liability for costs related to cleaning up a heavily polluted New Jersey river that could run more than $1.3 billion, but the question of how much responsibility other parties bear will be answered later, a federal judge said Friday. The company is suing roughly 120 other businesses under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, seeking help in covering the costs of cleaning the Lower Passaic River. A group of about 70 of those co-defendants asked a judge to find that OxyChem is the successor in liability to an older company called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS