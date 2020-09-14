6th Circ. Restores $2.75M Insurance Tab In Music Studio Fire

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has revived a $2.75 million verdict against Hanover Insurance regarding an arson and burglary at the former House of Blues recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee, saying Friday that Hanover failed to preserve the option to question the verdict through a formal motion during trial. The case concerns insurance payouts stemming from the 2015 arson and burglary of three studios at the former House of Blues. The studio was bought by Chris C. Brown and his Tattooed Millionaire Entertainment LLC. Brown and Brown's intern and associate Daniel Mott ran two studios; rock singer John Falls, who was not a close associate of Brown's, ran...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS