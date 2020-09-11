Woodbridge Ch. 11 Trust Seeks Assets Seized By DOJ

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A liquidating trust for convicted Ponzi scammer Robert I. Shapiro's bankrupt Woodbridge Group urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday to reject one of the few objections to a U.S. Department of Justice settlement that will give the trust seized cash, jewelry and other property under a $479 million restitution order. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon is scheduled to convene a hearing Wednesday for the settlement, which has caused little stir on a nearly three-year-old docket opened after prosecutors shut down Shapiro's nearly $1.3 billion, high-end property investment scheme in late 2017. The bankruptcy trust sought approval of the compromise...

