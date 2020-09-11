Ex-NJ Casino Exec Must Return Phone With High-Roller Info

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A former executive at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa must turn over the cellphone he likely used to lure its high-rollers to Ocean Casino Resort after taking a job there, a Nevada federal judge has ordered in Borgata's trade secrets misappropriations suit against its Atlantic City gaming rival. In ruling on Borgata's application for a temporary restraining order, U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro said Thursday that its former vice president of relationship marketing, William Callahan, must return the casino-issued smartphone that purportedly includes contact information for the casino's highest-tier players. Judge Navarro noted in her order that a phone bill...

