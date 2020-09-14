Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribes, Enviros Ask 9th Circ. To Keep Block On Mining Project

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A group of tribes and environmentalists asked the Ninth Circuit to affirm an Arizona federal court's ruling blocking a major copper mining project in the state, saying the decision that determined the U.S. government improperly approved the project was correct.

The dispute was taken to the Ninth Circuit following U.S. District Judge James A. Soto's August decision saying the U.S. Forest Service's "inherently flawed analysis" led the agency to approve plans to dump nearly 2 billion tons of waste in the Coronado National Forest as part of the Rosemont Copper Mine project.

On Friday, the environmental coalition led by the Center...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!