Tribes, Enviros Ask 9th Circ. To Keep Block On Mining Project

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A group of tribes and environmentalists asked the Ninth Circuit to affirm an Arizona federal court's ruling blocking a major copper mining project in the state, saying the decision that determined the U.S. government improperly approved the project was correct. The dispute was taken to the Ninth Circuit following U.S. District Judge James A. Soto's August decision saying the U.S. Forest Service's "inherently flawed analysis" led the agency to approve plans to dump nearly 2 billion tons of waste in the Coronado National Forest as part of the Rosemont Copper Mine project. On Friday, the environmental coalition led by the Center...

