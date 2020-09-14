Hershey Unit Can't Ditch Calif. Protein Bar False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied an attempt by a Hershey subsidiary to dismiss a putative class action accusing the snack maker of selling protein bars containing more sugar and cholesterol and less dietary fiber than advertised, rejecting the company's argument that the labels are preempted by federal regulations. In his Thursday order, U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz rejected six arguments made by One Brands, a subsidiary of the Hershey Co. that had asked the court to toss a suit launched by Brittany Sebastian. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company argued that the laboratory tests supporting Sebastian's case were not in...

