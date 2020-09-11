Split 9th Circ. Backs $50M FTC Win Against Online Publisher

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Friday upheld the Federal Trade Commission's $50 million win in its suit alleging that India-based online publisher OMICS Group deceptively advertised the quality of its conferences and online journals, with a judge saying in partial dissent the size of the award is not supported by evidence. In a 2-1 opinion, the majority said there was "ample" and "overwhelming" evidence of OMICS Groups' deception and that "general denials" by the company and its founder, Srinubabu Gedela, are insufficient to counter that evidence. Therefore, the district judge did not abuse her discretion by handing the FTC a...

