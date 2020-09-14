Scripps Research Pays $10M To Settle Federal Grant FCA Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Scripps Research will pay $10 million to settle a whistleblower suit alleging it used grants from the National Institutes of Health to pay for unrelated work by its researchers, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The settlement ends a False Claims Act lawsuit filed by former Scripps employee Thomas Burris, who accused the biomedical research institute of unlawfully using NIH grant money to cover time used by researchers for teaching, administrative activities and developing new grant applications, the DOJ said Friday. The institute did not admit any liability, the DOJ said. "The NIH has finite resources to support important research across the...

