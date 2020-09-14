Ex-Times Journalist Wins Case Over Seizure-Inducing Tweet

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A man accused of sending a seizure-inducing tweet to former New York Times investigative journalist Kurt Eichenwald, who has epilepsy, has agreed to pay $100,000 to end the case, according to documents filed in Maryland federal court. U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar on Friday entered a final judgment in favor of Eichenwald and against John Rivello in a suit accusing Rivello, a Maryland resident, of sending an animated strobe image via Twitter that caused Eichenwald to suffer a severe seizure in late 2016. Judge Bredar had previously determined that the light waves being emitted from the GIF image sent by...

