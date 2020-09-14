5th Circ. Revives Ameriprise Affiliate Employee's Bias Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A former financial adviser can proceed with her lawsuit against a former affiliate of Ameriprise Financial Services that allegedly fired her out of retaliation for her complaints of gender bias, the Fifth Circuit ruled. An appellate panel revived part of a lawsuit filed against financial advisory firm REJ Properties Inc., finding that Denise Badgerow had presented enough evidence to proceed with her claims that she was fired for complaining about payment disparities and unfair treatment. The timing of her firing and comments made in the meeting when she was fired suggest that it's possible the reason her employer gave for letting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS