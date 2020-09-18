Real Estate Rumors: Waterton, Benefit Street, EIG

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Investor Grant Cardone has purchased a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, apartment complex from property management company Waterton for an undisclosed price, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The deal is for Port Royale Apartments, a 553-unit complex at 3300 Port Royale Drive North, and the buyer used some funds from a $50 million crowdfunding campaign at his company, Cardone Capital, according to the report. Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has loaned $27.5 million to an entity affiliated with Gomez Development Group for a multifamily property in Miami, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The loan is for 275 Fontaine Parc Luxury Apartments, which...

