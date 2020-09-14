Debevoise, Cleary Craft Up To $6.9B Verizon-Tracfone Deal 

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:39 AM EDT) -- Verizon has agreed to buy Florida-based wireless service provider Tracfone Wireless from Mexico's America Movil for up to $6.9 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal put together with help from Debevoise & Plimpton and Cleary Gottlieb. The acquisition provides Verizon Communications Inc. with a business that bills itself as the largest reseller of wireless services in the U.S. with about 21 million subscribers and a network of more than 90,000 retail locations across the nation, according to a statement. TracFone Wireless Inc. offers prepaid plans for wireless customers. Verizon and Tracfone have existing partnerships, with more than 13 million Tracfone...

