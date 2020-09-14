NJ Justices Chafe At School's Bid To Dump Job Bias Claims

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court suggested Monday that workers don't need to show their job conditions worsened to pursue claims that employers failed to accommodate their disabilities, as the justices challenged a school district's attempt to end a diabetic teacher's suit under the state's Law Against Discrimination. The court pushed back on arguments from Aileen Droughton, representing the school district, to overturn an appellate ruling that Mary Richter didn't have to establish an "adverse employment action" to proceed with allegations that the Oakland Board of Education and a school principal did not let her eat lunch earlier, leading her to faint and...

