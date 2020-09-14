Panasonic Pours $150M Into Tech VC Fund

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Panasonic Corp. is investing $150 million into the latest venture fund run by a former Intel Capital investment specialist and an ex-Kleiner Perkins partner, the company said Monday. The investment marks a vote of confidence in Conductive Ventures II, and comes three years after the Japanese electronics giant invested $100 million in predecessor fund Conductive Ventures. The latest fund is slated to invest the new money with the same thinking that guided the first: a focus on startups with ideas for marketing both hardware and integrated software. "We want companies that can sell the hardware but can also sell a monthly...

