Chubb Sued For Not Paying $60M Haiti Sex Abuse Settlement

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Fairfield University sued Chubb's insurance units in Connecticut federal court on Monday, saying Chubb breached insurance contracts by refusing to fully cover its $60 million settlement with victims molested by a director of a school it set up in Haiti. Fairfield alleged that two Chubb units, Federal Insurance Co. and Vigilant Insurance Co., had repeatedly denied full coverage of its defense costs and settlement amounts in an underlying suit alleging that the university failed to stop a convicted child molester from sexually abusing homeless boys in Haiti. The university said in its complaint that the insurer had wrongly used its policy limits...

