IHS Beats Wash. Tribe's Suit For More Health Center Funding

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has handed the Indian Health Service a win after the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe of Washington accused the federal agency of underfunding 2018 operations for its Jamestown Family Health Center. The northwestern Washington tribe failed to request "reasonable" reimbursement for its operation of federal health services under a section of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act pertaining to lease compensation, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said in his opinion granting summary judgment to the federal government on Friday. The tribe had sought nearly $1 million for lease costs, according to its complaint, but the IHS refused....

