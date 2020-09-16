Top Sports Litigator Joins O'Melveny's DC Team

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has scored a versatile top litigator with wide-ranging experience in the sports, health care and financial services industries to boost its general litigation practice and sports group in Washington, D.C., the firm announced. Jeffrey Gordon made the move from Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP to O'Melveny on Monday and will be taking on complex litigation, investigations and trial work in a variety of industries, with a particular focus on sports. Gordon also has strong experience in handling health care fraud and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and False Claims Act cases, the firm said. "One of the things that...

