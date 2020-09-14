Nike Shuts Down 'Just Believe It' Trademark

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. has successfully blocked another trademark registration that riffs on its "Just Do It" slogan, winning a ruling at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over the phrase "Just Believe It." A Georgia man wanted to register the "Believe It" phrase as a trademark for consulting services, but the USPTO's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled Thursday that consumers would confuse it with Nike's iconic catchphrase. "Opposer's mark enjoys the highest level of fame and broadest scope of protection, the marks are similar, applicant's services and opposer's goods and services are related, and the trade channels and classes of consumers...

