Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nike Shuts Down 'Just Believe It' Trademark

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. has successfully blocked another trademark registration that riffs on its "Just Do It" slogan, winning a ruling at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over the phrase "Just Believe It."

A Georgia man wanted to register the "Believe It" phrase as a trademark for consulting services, but the USPTO's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled Thursday that consumers would confuse it with Nike's iconic catchphrase.

"Opposer's mark enjoys the highest level of fame and broadest scope of protection, the marks are similar, applicant's services and opposer's goods and services are related, and the trade channels and classes of consumers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

TTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!