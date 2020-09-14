Pittsburgh Paper Should Pay Insurance Hikes, Judge Says

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette missed the deadline for challenging a labor union's arbitration win in a dispute over hikes to newsroom staffers' health insurance and its lawsuit should be dismissed, a magistrate judge said Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan recommended the Pennsylvania federal court enforce the arbitration award, which directs PG Publishing — which does business as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — to cover the yearly 5% health care premium increases for its newsroom staffers and reimburse them for out-of-pocket health expenses they incurred while the newspaper was refusing to pay the full amount. The arbitration decision was handed down Dec. 30, but the newspaper didn't file its legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS