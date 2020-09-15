Bernstein Litowitz, Kessler Topaz Lead Mylan Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The law firms of Bernstein Litowitz and Kessler Topaz will lead a proposed investor class-action lawsuit brought by Mississippi retirees against Mylan NV over allegedly falsified quality controls at a West Virginia plant, a Pennsylvania federal judge said. The court on Monday granted the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi's unopposed motion for appointment to lead the stock-drop suit against Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Mylan and its executives, and appointed the two firms as co-leads on the lawsuit. "Mississippi's selection of lead counsel is approved, and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP are appointed as lead...

