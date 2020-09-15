Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bernstein Litowitz, Kessler Topaz Lead Mylan Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The law firms of Bernstein Litowitz and Kessler Topaz will lead a proposed investor class-action lawsuit brought by Mississippi retirees against Mylan NV over allegedly falsified quality controls at a West Virginia plant, a Pennsylvania federal judge said.

The court on Monday granted the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi's unopposed motion for appointment to lead the stock-drop suit against Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Mylan and its executives, and appointed the two firms as co-leads on the lawsuit.

"Mississippi's selection of lead counsel is approved, and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP are appointed as lead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!