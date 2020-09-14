Hospital System Beats Mental Health Care Coverage Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Salt Lake City-based health care system and its subsidiary escaped a proposed ERISA class action accusing them of underfunding mental health treatment for workers and their families when a Utah federal judge tossed the case on Monday. U.S. District Judge David Barlow granted Intermountain Healthcare Inc. and SelectHealth Inc.'s motion to dismiss three days after a court hearing at which he heard both sides' arguments about whether the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit should continue. He didn't justify the decision in his dismissal order, saying he discussed his thoughts with the parties in person. The suit has been around...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS