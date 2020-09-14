Trulieve Says Canadian Listing Bars Securities Suits

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Trulieve tried Friday to get out of securities suits consolidated in Florida federal court accusing the medical marijuana company of making misleading statements that led to a stock drop, arguing the anti-fraud provisions of federal securities laws do not apply because Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Trulieve said Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 only applies to transactions in securities listed on domestic exchanges or domestic transactions in other securities, but Trulieve's stock is listed on the Canadian exchange and the investor plaintiffs have not alleged their transactions occurred in the U.S. The company also...

