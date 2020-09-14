Real Estate Co. Says Its Law Firm Aided $23.5M REIT Takeover

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida real estate management company accused a Virginia law firm of legal malpractice Monday in Florida federal court, claiming the firm encouraged a $23.5 million hostile takeover of its real estate investment trust. Sarasota, Florida-based Holmwood Capital Advisors said it's seeking a jury trial related to Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank PLC's failure to protect the company's interests through "inappropriate actions, inactions, improper and false advice, breaches of professional standards of care and breaches of loyalty and trust" in its 14 years of service as the company's counsel. The relationship between Richmond, Virginia-based Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank, or KVCF,...

