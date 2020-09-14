Idaho McDonald's Operator Fined For Child Labor Violations

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- An owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants in Idaho paid $50,000 in civil penalties for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act at 11 locations, the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division announced Friday. A Wage and Hour Division investigation found that Darmody Enterprises Ltd. violated child labor requirements at the 11 Idaho locations in Boise, Meridian and Nampa, according to the announcement. "Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing a meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job so that the work does not jeopardize their health and...

