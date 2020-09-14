9th Circ. Says Billing BP For $111M Cleanup Tab Premature

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed Monday that a BP America subsidiary owes a mining firm a quarter of the costs for arsenic cleanup at a Montana Superfund site, but the panel said the amount should not necessarily be based on the firm's entire $111.4 million settlement with the EPA. In a published opinion, a unanimous panel backed a lower court's finding that Atlantic Richfield Co. must repay Tucson, Arizona-based mining company Asarco LLC 25% of what Asarco has paid to remediate the Superfund site in East Helena, Montana. But the panel said the trial court wrongfully allowed Asarco to collect on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS