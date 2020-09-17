Pregnant Worker Accommodation Bill Sails Through House

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The House on Thursday easily passed a bill that would require employers to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers, with more than half of Republicans joining all Democrats to approve a compromise blessed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Representatives voted 329-73 for the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. The proposal mandates that companies with more than 15 workers and other employers "make reasonable accommodations to the known limitations related to the pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions [unless] the accommodation would impose an undue hardship." The bill would forbid employers from making hiring and other employment decisions based on the need...

