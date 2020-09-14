Uber Fights To Keep RICO Claims Against 'Fraud Machine'

Law360, San Francisco (September 14, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. urged a California state judge Monday to keep alive its racketeering claims against employees of online advertiser Phunware Inc. who the ride-hailing giant says conspired to defraud Uber of millions of dollars and violated their contract by posting Uber ads on pornographic websites. Monday's remote hearing on whether to grant former Phunware executives' request for summary adjudication comes roughly a month after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Mary E. Wiss granted Uber's bid for terminating sanctions against Phunware, determining that "Phunware's continuing pattern of discovery abuse is sufficiently egregious." Judge Wiss struck Phunware's complaint against Uber and Phunware's...

