Feds Want Pa. Biofuels Exec Jailed For At Least 6½ Years

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Sunday to sentence Keystone Biofuels to pay some $9 million in restitution over a scheme that falsely claimed millions in biodiesel tax credits and to sentence founder Race Miner to at least 78 months in prison. Prosecutors said the company and Miner both deserved serious sentences over the scheme to pass off fuel that didn't meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency biofuel standards in order to claim lucrative renewable-fuel credits. Miner will be sentenced Oct. 20 alongside former President Ben Wootton, who was also convicted. It was not immediately clear if Keystone's sentencing will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS