9th Circ. Revives Tribal Health Provider's Power Grab Suit

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit overturned an Alaska federal court's decision to dismiss a health care nonprofit's suit accusing a tribal health care consortium of violating federal law to redirect power to a new executive committee, saying it had sufficient standing to pursue its claims. A federal judge in 2018 determined that Southcentral Foundation couldn't prove it was harmed when the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium in 2014 replaced its board of directors with a five-member executive committee. Southcentral, one of 13 regional health care entities represented on the consortium's board, said the executive committee blocked it and other board members from obtaining...

