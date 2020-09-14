Buyers Slam Post Foods' Bid To Toss Cereal Sugar Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Consumers shot back Monday at Post Foods LLC's bid to toss claims for equitable restitution in their proposed class action alleging the company misleads consumers on how healthy its cereals are, arguing that they don't have an adequate legal remedy to use in lieu of equitable relief. The proposed class told a California federal judge that their allegations of Post's violations of different laws are bound by different statutes of limitations. The consumers said they have sufficiently established there are not enough legal remedies because they relied on direct factors to allege Post's unfair business practices and false advertising. The consumers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS