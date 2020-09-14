Fla. Gov. Swaps Ineligible High Court Pick For Appellate Judge

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis named state appellate Judge Jamie R. Grosshans to fill a Florida Supreme Court vacancy Monday, replacing his original pick who was ruled ineligible, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis, but setting his sights on a federal judgeship for her. DeSantis made his announcements at a 5 p.m. news conference in Tallahassee after he blew past the Florida Supreme Court's noon deadline for him to make a new pick from the seven other candidates the Judicial Nominating Commission had certified along with Judge Francis. The justices then issued a writ of mandamus in midafternoon ordering him to comply...

