NJ Gov. Signs Bill To Let College Athletes Get Paid

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- College athletes in New Jersey will be permitted to sign endorsement deals under a law approved Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy, marking the latest state measure enacted across the country to address what supporters say is an inequitable system of universities and the NCAA profiting off the backs of players. The Democratic governor signed into law S.B. 971, known as the New Jersey Fair Play Act, which would allow college athletes to get paid for the use of their name, image or likeness. The legislation would first be applicable in the fifth academic year following its enactment. "For too long, collegiate...

