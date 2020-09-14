EEOC Says Website 'Defaced' But No Data Compromised

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Monday its website had been "defaced" by an entity claiming to be "Vietnamese hackers," but it doesn't believe sensitive data was accessed and the flaw in the agency's online defenses had been fixed. The agency acknowledged in a public statement that the front page of its Public Portal — a site for people to file complaints with the agency and track their cases, among other things — was changed by an unidentified entity early on Sunday. A spokesperson for the agency confirmed that the site was temporarily blank, save for the text "Hacked By...

