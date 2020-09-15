Banks, Stores Lobby To Give CBM Reviews New Lease On Life

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The patent office's covered business method review program is set to expire Sept. 16, but a coalition of banking, retail and restaurant groups is working with two U.S. senators on legislation to extend the system, which has been used to challenge hundreds of patents. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and David Perdue, R-Ga., have taken the lead in Congress on finding a way to prolong the CBM program, according to the industry groups supporting the effort. The lawmakers have not yet drafted or introduced a bill, and the prospect of an extension is receiving pushback from groups representing patent owners. Created by...

