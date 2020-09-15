Feds Seek High Court Review Of Bond Hearings For Migrants

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The federal government asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit decision granting bond hearings for detained immigrants facing deportation, arguing that the circuit court misinterpreted the law on removal proceedings. A split Ninth Circuit panel had ruled in April that Section 1231(a)(6) of the Immigration and Nationality Act requires the government to hold bond hearings for immigrants who have been detained for six months, unless the government can show that a detainee poses a flight risk or a danger to the public. However, the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security argued that the requirement is not specified in...

