Fed. Circ. Judge Grills Apple Over Bid To Escape WDTX

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge raised doubts Tuesday about the need to move Uniloc's patent infringement suit against Apple to the tech giant's home state of California after the iPhone maker argued that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright wrongly kept the case in West Texas. Apple attorney Melanie L. Bostwick contended during a hearing held by telephone that Uniloc's case alleging the Cupertino, Calif.-based company infringed a patent covering technology for upgrading electronic devices should be shipped to the Northern District of California, in part because the allegedly infringing products were designed there. But U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore questioned Bostwick's...

