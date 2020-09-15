Ex-Exec Tells 2nd Circ. Pension Denial Was Discrimination

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A former Young Adult Institute Inc. executive has urged the Second Circuit to revive the discrimination claims in her ERISA suit against the disability-focused nonprofit, saying a New York federal judge ignored evidence that she was treated differently than a male colleague with an "identical career trajectory" when applying for management-level pension benefits. Karen Wegmann argued Monday that her late co-worker Joseph Rut didn't have to fight to prove his eligibility for supplemental pension benefits the way she did, providing proof of gender-based employment discrimination that U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla failed to adequately consider when striking that allegation from...

